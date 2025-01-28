Alison Hammond has clapped back at a producer who allegedly told her to always put her “face on” when posting on social media.
Fans went into a frenzy after the beloved 49-year-old TV icon shared a make-up-free snap on Instagram earlier this month, but she has now recalled a moment when a TV boss urged her to only show off pictures when she is glammed up.
The 'This Morning' host told Bella magazine: "I can remember a producer once telling me you should never post without your 'face' on.
"I thought, 'Why does it have to be like that?' It's OK to accept who you are. I am good with make-up, and I am good without'.
"The irony of it is I feel most comfortable without make-up! I love going out without any on.
"Not only do I get it on everyone's clothes when I give them a hug or a kiss, but it's good to be free and who you genuinely are."
Meanwhile, Alison is excited to be turning 50 on February 5.
The star - who shot to fame on 'Big Brother' in 2002 - said: "I am going into a new decade, and I feel good. I feel happy; I am in a happy place.
"My whole life is looking wonderful."
For her special day - which is also her son Aiden's 20th birthday - she has decided to ditch a big bash for a more quiet affair.
The former tour representative - who has got a new BBC One travel show with her son called 'Alison Hammond's Florida Unpacked' - revealed: "On the day, I am going to chill out at home...
"I am going to relax, eat cake, maybe make a phone call to 'This Morning' to say, 'Good morning,' to [hosts] Ben [Shephard] and Cat [Deeley], chill out and enjoy being 50."
The single mum has admitted her son is her biggest achievement.
She added: "I feel proud I have been successful in bringing him up into being a nice human being, which is what he is. What's nice is I'm always getting messages from people telling me how lovely he is."
Tagged in Cat Deeley Ben Shephard Alison Hammond