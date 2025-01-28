Alison Hammond has clapped back at a producer who allegedly told her to always put her “face on” when posting on social media.

Alison Hammond reveals alleged producer make-up comment

Fans went into a frenzy after the beloved 49-year-old TV icon shared a make-up-free snap on Instagram earlier this month, but she has now recalled a moment when a TV boss urged her to only show off pictures when she is glammed up.

The 'This Morning' host told Bella magazine: "I can remember a producer once telling me you should never post without your 'face' on.

"I thought, 'Why does it have to be like that?' It's OK to accept who you are. I am good with make-up, and I am good without'.

"The irony of it is I feel most comfortable without make-up! I love going out without any on.

"Not only do I get it on everyone's clothes when I give them a hug or a kiss, but it's good to be free and who you genuinely are."

Meanwhile, Alison is excited to be turning 50 on February 5.

The star - who shot to fame on 'Big Brother' in 2002 - said: "I am going into a new decade, and I feel good. I feel happy; I am in a happy place.

"My whole life is looking wonderful."

For her special day - which is also her son Aiden's 20th birthday - she has decided to ditch a big bash for a more quiet affair.

The former tour representative - who has got a new BBC One travel show with her son called 'Alison Hammond's Florida Unpacked' - revealed: "On the day, I am going to chill out at home...

"I am going to relax, eat cake, maybe make a phone call to 'This Morning' to say, 'Good morning,' to [hosts] Ben [Shephard] and Cat [Deeley], chill out and enjoy being 50."

The single mum has admitted her son is her biggest achievement.

She added: "I feel proud I have been successful in bringing him up into being a nice human being, which is what he is. What's nice is I'm always getting messages from people telling me how lovely he is."