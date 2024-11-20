Brendan Cole branded Pete Wicks' 'Strictly Come Dancing' Blackpool performance as "one of his worst dances".

The former 'TOWIE' star sent the audience's pulses racing on Saturday night (16.11.24) as he donned tight pink trousers and an open light pink sparkly top when he and his professional dance partner Jowita Przystał, 30, Cha Cha Cha'd their way around the iconic Tower Ballroom to Right Said Fred's 'I'm Too Sexy' - but it did not wow the former pro.

Speaking to Sky Vegas, the 48-year-old former pro said: "Saturday night was probably one of his worst dances – if he was going to go, last night would have been the night for it to happen."

Despite being at the bottom of the leaderboard with 27 points, the audience were behind the pair and put them through to the next round.

Hinting that the heartthrob could produce "something quite special" soon, Brendan added: "Obviously, the audience were on board, because he's making it through.

"Potentially, in the next few weeks, he could really do something quite special. "

It was the GoCompare advert opera singer Wynne Evans, 52, and his dance partner Katya Jones, 35, that were sent packing.

Their Charleston to 'Les Toreadors' by George Bizet failed to impress the judges after they found themselves in the dance-off with 'Gladiators' star Montell Douglas, 38, and her pro dancer Johannes Radebe, 37, who did a salsa to The Communards hit to 'Don’t Leave Me This Way'.

When asked by host Tess Daly, 55, about his time on the show, Wynne said: “It's been wonderful, I’ve got to say. I feel like it's what 'Strictly' is all about. If I can come and do 'Strictly' and last until week nine, then anybody can get out there and dance and have a brilliant time.

"'Strictly' is such a brilliant family, such a precious family, that I want everybody here in this room and at home to look after it for the generations to come because it is a wonderful, wonderful thing."