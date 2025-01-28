Wynne Evans has dropped out of the 'Strictly Come Dancing' live tour.

The 53-year-old opera singer - who is best known for appearing in the GoCompare adverts - took part in the BBC Latin and ballroom series last year and had been starring in the nationwide tour alongside his fellow contestants but has now quit after it emerged that he had made a comment that was deemed sexually inappropriate during a photo call.

On Tuesday (28.01.25) evening, he wrote on Instagram: "I've agreed with the BBC that l'll take some time out from my radio show and the Strictly Live tour, as well as my other public commitments, to prioritise my wellbeing.

"I am deeply sorry for the pain my inappropriate actions have caused, and plan to take this time for self-reflection.

"Apologies to those I won't get to see at the remaining performances and I'm grateful to my fellow tour gang for all the amazing support they have given me."

Just days ago, it was revealed that Wynne had used the sexually suggestive term "spit roast" to describe host Janette Manrara during a private joke with 'EastEnders' actor and former co-star Jamie Borthwick.

He later said in a statement: "My language was inappropriate and unacceptable for which I sincerely apologise."

Prior to that, Wynne was unable to dance during one night of the tour because of an ankle injury, but BBC bosses were not aware of the comment he had made.

A spokesperson for BBC Studios said: "We were not previously aware of the remark and did not receive any complaints.

“We have made it very clear to Wynne that we do not tolerate such behaviour on the tour.”