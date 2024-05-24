'Britain's Got Talent' bosses are said to be nearing a new £100 million deal which would see the show extended to three months next year.

Britain's Got Talent bosses are said to be nearing a new 100 million deal which would see the show extended to three months next year

The ITV talent show - which features judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli - tends to run for seven weeks from mid-April to early June, but 'BGT' producers are said to be in talks with ITV about expanding the series to a three-month run, from February to May.

A TV insider told The Sun newspaper: "'BGT' has been on since 2007 and viewing numbers are higher than ever - it’s just fans are watching it differently.

"Having over seven million viewers makes it the most watched entertainment show after 'I'm A Celebrity'.

"Stretching BGT over three months could make it even more of a presence."

It is thought a three-month run of 'BGT' would feature around six Saturdays of audition episodes, six Saturdays of semi-finals and a final.

Britain's Got Talent's online advertising is said to have become a big draw, with the show's YouTube channel boasting more than 20 million subscribers.

The insider added: "Online is where advertisers are now pumping in their money, but to get the clips they need the show.

"So BGT’s creators have the upper hand as they strike a new deal."

'BGT' wannabe Sydnie Christmas' audition has been viewed 54 million times on YouTube in just six weeks.

The show's current five-year deal is due to expire in 2025, but the 'BGT' hierarchy are thought to be in discussions with ITV about a new three or five-year contract.

This year's final auditions episodes take place on Saturday (25.05.24) and Sunday (26.05.24), before the semi-finals air all next week, and the final takes place on June 2nd.