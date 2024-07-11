‘Britain’s Got Talent’ is to follow in Strictly Come Dancing’s footsteps - by heading to Blackpool.

The Saturday night ITV1 talent competition is expected to "take on the dominance" of the BBC One Latin and ballroom competition - which makes an annual trip to the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom for one episode each season - when it heads to the northern seaside town to film auditions.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: “Strictly’s annual jaunt to Blackpool is one of the show’s ‘special moments’ and is widely seen as a milestone for the contestants.

“But now that trip will be replicated by its ITV rival, there’s little doubt they’re trying to encroach on their territory.

"It’s yet another move to take on the dominance of Strictly on Saturday night telly.”

In June, it was reported that YouTuber KSI could be set to become a new 'Britain's Got Talent' judge.

It's thought he could step in for panellist Bruno Tonioli during some of the auditions, because the 68-year-old dance expert is expected to miss some dates due to his commitments in the US on 'Dancing with the Stars'.

A source previously told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “Simon Cowell knows KSI is a huge hit with the younger generation.

“He would be a great addition to pull in teenage fans, which is something the producers are keen to do.

“KSI is chatting to bosses in the hope of agreeing a deal that would also work with his hectic schedule.”

'BGT' typically runs from April to June, but filming dates are set to shift so that it can be screened in the place of hosts Ant and Dec's other show, 'Saturday Night Takeaway', which came to an end earlier this year.

It was initially suggested Bruno would have to leave the show entirely because of the new filming dates, with Alan Carr tipped to replace him on the panel alongside Simon, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

A source told The Sun newspaper: Once it became clear auditions were starting in October, as opposed to January as per the previous 17 series, it became clear Bruno may not be able to take part.

"He’s committed to the US, but the new format for 'BGT' is non-negotiable because the show will effectively be replacing 'Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway'.

"Bruno has been a real hit with his fellow judges and viewers so it would be incredibly sad to see him go."