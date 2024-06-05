Carley Stenson and Danny Mac have welcomed their second child together.

Carley Stenson and Danny Mac leave hospital with their baby

Carley Stenson and Danny Mac leave hospital with their baby

The loved-up duo have taken to social media to announce the arrival of their baby, revealing that Carley actually gave birth in April.

The 41-year-old actress - who played Steph Cunningham on 'Hollyoaks' between 2000 and 2011 - wrote on Instagram: "Beauie Mac [heart emojis]

"Been in our LOVE bubble since 18/04/24

"We adore you [heart emojis] (sic)"

Carley - who welcomed the couple's first child, a daughter named Skye, back in 2021 - previously announced her pregnancy news via social media.

The actress took to Instagram earlier this year to share the news with her followers.

Alongside a photo of her growing baby bump, Carley - who has been married to Danny since 2017 - wrote: "We can’t wait to meet you.

"#springnewlife #ourbaby #bigsister #pregnantat41 #inourlittlebubble (sic)"

Prior to that, Carley admitted that motherhood has changed her life.

The soap star posed for steamy calendar photoshoots during her younger years - but Carley insisted she wouldn't do that these days.

She told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Now I’m a mum, I don’t know about getting any kit off.

"I just think your attitude changes when you are older - and certainly when you’re a mum."

Despite this, Carley still has fond memories of the photoshoots.

She said: "It was liberating as a woman of 20 or so to feel confident.

"I’ve got those pictures to look back on and enjoy.

"It was always something I did back then knowing that, hopefully one day, I’d be an old granny and would say, ‘Oh, look at me back then’.

"I was young and free-spirited. I felt good about myself. I didn’t really think too much about it. It was just me and my girls getting all dolled up and enjoying ourselves. I was just embracing my youth and my freedom, really."

Tagged in