Carley Stenson and Danny Mac have welcomed their second child together.

Carley Stenson and Danny Mac leave hospital with their baby

The loved-up duo have taken to social media to announce the arrival of their baby, revealing that Carley actually gave birth in April.

The 41-year-old actress - who played Steph Cunningham on 'Hollyoaks' between 2000 and 2011 - wrote on Instagram: "Beauie Mac [heart emojis]

"Been in our LOVE bubble since 18/04/24

"We adore you [heart emojis] (sic)"

Carley - who welcomed the couple's first child, a daughter named Skye, back in 2021 - previously announced her pregnancy news via social media.

The actress took to Instagram earlier this year to share the news with her followers.

Alongside a photo of her growing baby bump, Carley - who has been married to Danny since 2017 - wrote: "We can’t wait to meet you.

"#springnewlife #ourbaby #bigsister #pregnantat41 #inourlittlebubble (sic)"

Prior to that, Carley admitted that motherhood has changed her life.

The soap star posed for steamy calendar photoshoots during her younger years - but Carley insisted she wouldn't do that these days.

She told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Now I’m a mum, I don’t know about getting any kit off.

"I just think your attitude changes when you are older - and certainly when you’re a mum."

Despite this, Carley still has fond memories of the photoshoots.

She said: "It was liberating as a woman of 20 or so to feel confident.

"I’ve got those pictures to look back on and enjoy.

"It was always something I did back then knowing that, hopefully one day, I’d be an old granny and would say, ‘Oh, look at me back then’.

"I was young and free-spirited. I felt good about myself. I didn’t really think too much about it. It was just me and my girls getting all dolled up and enjoying ourselves. I was just embracing my youth and my freedom, really."