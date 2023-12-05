CBeebies star George Webster has backed the "really good message" in this year's CBeebies panto 'Robin Hood'.

CBeebies panto star George Webster backs 'really good message' in Robin Hood production - Modern Films

The 22-year-old TV presenter plays Doug the Mole in this year's festive offering, which features Rhys Stephenson in the titular role, and George praised the panto for its climate change message, but also one that encourages youngsters to "find space to breathe" in life.

Speaking at the red carpet premiere of this year’s CBeebies Panto, 'Robin Hood', in central London, he told London Beautiful Life: "It's such a fun-filled panto. It's like a musical as well.

"It's got a really good message of climate change, of being green.

"It's a message of, 'Just calm down and find space to breathe.'

"It's an amazing panto."

Dodge the Dog - who is portrayed by CBeebies star Warrick Brownlow-Pike - also starred in the panto as a squirrel.

The pooch puppet added: "I'm a little dog, as you know, and I'm acting as a squirrel.

"I'm the friend of Grandfather Oak, who is a very important character in the show, because he guides Robin Hood, who is played by Rhys.

"Rhys was on 'Strictly' you know, with all the big stars."

During the 'Robin Hood' panto, the 'Strictly' theme plays as Robin has a little jig, in a nod to Rhy's time on the 19th series of the BBC Latin and ballroom show in 2021, in which he finished fourth.

The CBeebies Panto is on the big screen in cinemas nationwide now. Fans can book tickets at cbeebiespanto.com