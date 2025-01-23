Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen reportedly nearly died on 'Celebrity Bear Hunt'.

A member of the Celebrity Bear Hunt cast nearly died in one of the challenges

The 59-year-old interior designer took on the grueling Netflix survival show - which is fronted by 'Dancing on Ice' star Holly Willoughby and survival expert Bear Grylls - but in a challenge where he and his co-stars jumped from a boat into a lake, it's said he was trapped underwater for several minutes after getting entangled in a bungee rope before Bear resuscitated him on the shore.

A source told MailOnline: "Laurence was very shaken as was everyone. He said that he thought he was a goner.

"It was a very serious situation and at the time, we thought that maybe Netflix wouldn’t show what happened because it was that bad, but now it looks as if it will be in the programme.

"Netflix were very very apologetic about it afterwards."

Joining Laurence to form the 12 star-studded lineup that were abandoned in a Costa Rican jungle last year include six-time Grand Slam tennis champion Boris Becker, 'Strictly Come Dancing' head judge Shirley Ballas, and Spice Girl Mel B.

Shirley shared with her 361,000 Instagram followers this month that taking part in the show - which sees the celebrities outrun Bear - was "one of the most challenging experiences" she has put herself through.

She added to the post: "There’s ups, downs, tears and hugs. It’s a show like nothing else. No phones. No glam. No family. No friends.

"I learnt so much about myself while in the jungle. We learnt survival skills to put to the test in the Bear Pit where we were pray to Mr @beargrylls.

"I’ve never ran so fast in my whole life. Will I escape the Bear Pit or will he catch me?

"Make sure to watch. Hope you all enjoy the show. Please watch all episodes on February 5 @netflixuk."