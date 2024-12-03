'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' is reportedly in line for a 'Celebrity Cyclone' spin-off.

I'm A Celebrity could be getting an exciting spinoff

Every year, the final four campmates have to wear superhero costumes as they battle with water cannons and wind machines to earn more stars, and ITV bosses are said to be keen on testing the format as a programme in its own right featuring members of the public.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "A spin-off show for the Cyclone makes absolute sense and across the industry it has always been considered a TV hit in waiting.

“Cyclone could evolve and use the core basis of the water slide to become a wider show.

"If the testing proves successful there is every intention to look at a full series in the future.”

It's not believed that 'I'm A Celebrity' hosts Ant and Dec will be involved in a potential spin-off.

However, ITV are still keen to see what could work.

An insider added: "Cyclone is such a hugely popular part of 'I’m A Celebrity' that show bosses felt it was worth exploring ideas to see if anything might work as a stand alone show.

“They'll be looking at all aspects of the game.”

Back in 2012, Ant and Dec took on the Cyclone themselves to raise money for charity event Text Santa, but Dec Donnelly had to undergo six months of physio after getting injured during the challenge.

And a decade later, Ant McPartlin said on Instagram: "Everybody who watches the show always wants to give it a go. We've actually done it in the past. We've done the trial. We did it for charity years ago, didn't you pop your shoulder?"

Dec added: "Yeah I did. I ended up in physio for six months afterwards. But it was great fun."