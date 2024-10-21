Stephen Merchant and Josh Widdicombe have signed up for 'Celebrity Gogglebox'.

Celebrity Gogglebox for Stand Up To Cancer' is available to watch and stream on Channel 4 at 9pm, Friday 25 October

The 49-year-old comedian will join his fellow funnyman Josh, 41, on the celebrity version of the Channel 4 reality show that films reactions to current television in aid of Stand Up to Cancer, and explains that it is a "privilege" to be given a spot on the show.

Stephen said: “I don’t usually allow talking when the TV is on, because I know how much hard work goes into making shows, so I try to give them my full attention. But I’m happy to break my own rule for Stand Up to Cancer and join the Gogglebox special this year with my pal Josh Widdicombe. The charity does fantastic work, raising money for life-saving research, and it's a privilege to be involved.”

Josh is also "honoured" to be involved in the special, and joked that he is looking forward to working with Stephen when they both get the chance to sit down, considering that his co-star stands at 6ft 7.

He said: “Stand Up to Cancer is an incredible cause so I am honoured to be involved. I love Stephen and particularly like working with him when we are sitting down so I don’t look like a hobbit next to him.”

Over the past decade Stand Up To Cancer has raised over £113 million for lifesaving cancer research. We want to smash that target to turn even more trials into treatments. In the past decade, the money raised has gone toward funding 73 clinical trials and research projects involving more than 13,000 cancer patients and has led to breakthroughs in treatment. From trials into kinder testing for breast cancer to a new treatment for advanced bile duct cancer now available on the NHS, cash raised by Stand Up To Cancer is literally saving lives.

Almost one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime*. Stand Up To Cancer is helping us all fight back. To donate whatever you can call 0300 123 4444* or text £40 £30 £20 or £10 text FORTY, THIRTY, TWENTY or TEN to 70404. For more information and to donate online visit Channel4.com/SU2C

