Daisy May Cooper and her brother Charlie have reportedly signed up for 'Celebrity Traitors'.

The comedy stars are said to have been snapped up after BBC bosses decided they would be "great players" on hit elimination game show which sees contestants known as the Faithfuls to eliminate the titular Traitors in a bid to win a cash prize.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Bosses are convinced Daisy and Charlie will be great players.

“They’re hilarious, witty and have award-winning acting skills.”

The news comes after retired tennis star Sir Andy Murray, 37, and his mum Judy, 65, turned down an offer to appear.

The comics are expected to join TV presenter Clare Balding, 53, retired Olympic diving sensation Tom Daley, 30, actor Stephen Fry, 67, and ITV News’ Political Editor Robert Peston, 64.

No release date has been confirmed by the BBC, but filming is set to get underway next year.

The Coopers shot to fame in 2014 when they co-wrote and featured in the BBC award-winning mockumentary ‘This Country’.

Daisy and Charlie played Cotswolds-based cousins Kerry and Lee ‘Kurtan’ Mucklowe.

They will reunite on-screen again in series two of the corporation’s comedy thriller ‘Am I Being Unreasonable’, with a release date for 2025 set to be confirmed soon.

Speaking of his career as an actor and writer – one he would never have had without Daisy - in a 2022 interview with NME, Charlie said: “She just gave me so much confidence and I think she saw something in me that no one else would have.

“Growing up, she’d put on plays for mum and dad and she always roped me in somehow – I hated it at the time, but looking back, it was probably necessary to what I’m doing now.”