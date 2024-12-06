Melvin Odoom has revealed Carol Vorderman slid into his DMs when he was in the 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' jungle - and sent him a heart emoji.

I'm A Celebrity's Melvin Odoom reveals what Carol Vorderman said to him in a social media DM

During his time on the ITV show, the Radio 1 DJ spoke of his fondness for the former 'Countdown' co-host, and upon his jungle exit he was excited to discover he had a private message from her.

He wrote on X: "CAROL VORDERMAN IS IN THE DMs!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #ImACeleb (sic)"

In a video on social media, he said: "I'm just about to check the DMs and I've noticed there's a message from Vorders herself. Let's have a look see.

"OK, OK, someone's looking after my page and she goes, 'Please give him my best, he's done so well, heart emoji.' "

READ MORE: F1 news: Lewis Hamilton’s emotional farewell to Mercedes - an historic chapter closes

It comes as it was recently revealed 44-year-old Melvin - whose luxury item in the jungle was a collage-printed pillow that featured three snaps of his family and one of Carol - previously tried to win over the maths whizz, 63, by getting a Radio 1 producer to message her in Welsh.

Presenter Danni Diston told The Sun newspaper: "None of us knew about Melvin's crush on Carol, but apparently producer Tom, who works at Radio 1, did.

"He helped Melvin DM Carol Vorderman in Welsh because, obviously, she's a Welsh queen.

"Whether or not she replied, I don't know.

"I would like to see them go on a date. I think they'd be a cute couple.

"I know she's done the jungle already, but do you reckon she'd go back in and surprise him? I don't think she would, but it would be great."

What's more, 'I'm A Celebrity' viewers recently watched Melvin act out his Thai restaurant 'date' with the TV presenter, with Tulisa Contostavlos, 36, playing Carol.

After the hilarious moment, Carol sent a message to the ITV2 companion show 'I'm A Celebrity...Unpacked'.

She quipped: "Melvin ... or should I say jungle man, Melvin Vorderman.

"Right, question, have you been spying on me? Because I only last night had little Thai food.

"Jungle man, keep doing what you are doing, you're doing a brilliant job.

"See you on the other side."