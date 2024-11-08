Chelsee Healey would love to return to 'Waterloo Road'.

The 36-year-old actress played Janeece Bryant in the BBC school drama and would love to come back to the show as "an ice-skating teacher".

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Chelsee said: "I mean, if that opportunity there was to ever arise again, I'd be so grateful to go back at some point. But yeah, I think that'd be fantastic.

"Think everyone needs to see Janeece again. I think she should come back as a teacher. Or an ice-skating teacher, yeah!"

The 'Hollyoaks' star described Janeece as one of her "favourite" roles that she has played in her acting career.

Chelsee said: "Janeece was probably one of my favourite characters that I've ever played. Yeah, she was amazing.

"I tell you something, I didn't really have to act. I was very much like my character, Janeece, back then. I was naughty!"

The mother-of-two is taking part in AliExpress's Singles Day campaign encouraging people to reward themselves, even though she feels "guilty" when she does so.

Chelsee said: "I was like that before children, I always treated myself. But I think as I've gotten older and the world is quite a scary place at the minute, and, cost of living, etc, being a mum of two now my priorities are them (the children).

"So if I'm ever going to spend on me, I do always feel guilty. I think that's just me. I think I appreciate more so treating myself like having a bit of time for myself.

"So, whether that be having half an hour in the bath without interruptions, or that be a nap or fresh pyjamas, for me, it's more just the little things in life that I really appreciate now, and that is a treat for me. So, yeah, things have changed."

