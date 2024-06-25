'Clarkson's Farm' legend Gerald Cooper is cancer-free.

Gerald Cooper was diagnosed with prostate cancer but is now 'happy and healthy'

It was revealed on an episode of the popular Prime series - which follows former 'Top Gear' star Jeremy Clarkson, 64, and his attempts to run Diddly Squat in the Cotswolds himself with the help of farmer Kaleb Cooper, 25, the TV personality's partner, Lisa Hogan, who is in charge of the farm shop and its produce, and 74-year-old stone wall specialist Gerald - that the lovable character, whose thick West Country accent delights viewers, had the disease and was forced to take a leave of absence from working on the farm.

However, fans have been delighted to learn he is now "happy and healthy".

During series three, Jeremy said: "Gerald had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Something me and Kaleb discussed while trying to do what our absent friend normally does."

He continued: "I've been phoning around, doctors and things I know, and his odds are really good but it's scaring him to death.

Kaleb said: "He doesn't understand, you know that."

Jeremy agreed: "I know he doesn't understand and he's bewildered because, for obvious reasons, somebody said, 'Look, I'm sorry it's cancer', and that's all he heard. He's desperately upset, terrified. Poor man."

However, fans of the show are relieved that Gerald, who can be hard to understand, is doing well, with the fresh update on his health.

A picture of Gerald on the official X page for 'Clarkson's Farm' was captioned: "A healthy and happy Gerald!"

Speaking his praises, Jeremy previously told the Oxford Mail: "It doesn't matter if you can't understand what he's talking about, because he's usually talking about Manchester United.

"He's fantastic. We've known each other for a very long time. He's ... never been outside the village, but has worked on this farm for 50 years. He's a great dry stone-waller, which is a dying art."