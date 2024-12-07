Coleen Nolan has split from Michael Jones after three years.

Coleen Nolan splits from boyfriend

The 'Loose Women' star has had an on/off relationship with supermarket logistics worker Michael since meeting on Tinder in 2021 but they have now called time on their romance for good.

She told OK! Magazine: "We’ve decided that we would rather just stay friends, take it as a friendship, And, you know, it’s nothing to do with anyone else, it’s nobody’s fault.

"But I’m really busy and when I’m not really busy with work I’m busy on the farm and I feel personally that I can’t give time to everything. We still get along great and hopefully we can continue to be friends, who knows?"

And, Coleen, 59, has nothing but praise for Michael.

She said: "I’m not going to say it wasn’t sad, because of course it was. But I really hope that once that sadness goes away we can continue to be friends. I don’t regret any of it, it was fabulous. Michael came along at just the right time for me and I think over the last three-and-a-half years we’ve helped each other grow.

"I always choose to focus on the times that were great, not the sad ending. The last two years of both my marriages were probably horrendous, but equally, the 10 years before were fantastic, so I’d rather focus on that."

Coleen is still friends with both of her ex-husbands, Shane Ritchie and Ray Fensome and said: "I think [remaining friends] comes from age and experience. With it being my 60th next year I think, ‘I haven’t got time, life’s too short.’ I mean, I hope I have lots of time but I’m not 20 any more, I don’t want to wait for two years and see what happens."