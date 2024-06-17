'Coronation Street' star Calum Lill is engaged.

The actor recently joined the cast of ITV's flagship soap opera as menacing solicitor Joel Deering following a stint on 'Hollyoaks' but announced on Sunday (16.04.24) evening that he and Roberta are now due to be married.

Alongside a snap of himself and his fiancee showing off the ring, wrote on Instagram: "About time I made an honest woman of her!"

In another photo, Calum was seen wearing a bikini as he and his significant other celebrated the moment and he revealed that the costume came coutney of his co-star Dolly-Rose Campbell, who stars as Gemma Winer on the long-running soap.

He added: "Celebrated with drinks in the hot tub but Roberta thought it would be funny to remove my swimming shorts from the suitcase. Thanks @dolly_rose_campbell for lending me your spare cossie. I think I rocked it tbf."

Several of Calum's 'Corrie' co-stars sent their congratulatory messages in the comments section of his post.

Musical theatre actress Jodie Prenger - who plays barmaid Glenda Shuttleworth - said: "Awwww congrats kidda! How fabulous xxx" whilst Paddy Bever, who won an NTA for his portrayal of schoolboy Max Turner, said: "so pleased for you both! wonderful news x"

Tanisha Gorey - who has played Asha Alahan since childhood - said: "YAYYYY!!!!!! Huge congratulations", whilst Bethany Platt actress Lucy Fallon and Elle Mulvaney, who stars as Amy Barlow, also sent their well wishes.

Calum recently admitted that he admitted that he was nearly “homeless” during the COVID-19 lockdown as the television industry shut down amid the pandemic.

He told the ‘Me, Myself and Hopefully You…?’ podcast: "Most actors, despite being professional actors, you still have to have a job to do, between jobs. Unless you're in the top one per cent. It's a hustle. That's what a lot of theatre actors struggle with. They love theatre, but it only pays enough to cover your rent while in you're in the job...You've then got to go back to waiting tables."