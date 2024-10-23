Daisy May Cooper and her brother Charlie are reuniting on TV.

The ‘This Country’ legends will be hitting screens up and down the country once again as he guests stars in season two of the RTS and BAFTA-winning BBC comedy ‘Am I Being Unreasonable?’, written by his 38-year-old sister.

It will also see the return of familiar faces, including BAFTA award winner Lenny Rush, 15, Cooper’s, Nic, on-screen son Ollie, and Selin Hizli, 35, Daisy’s on-screen friend Jen.

Speaking about the upcoming season, Daisy said: “If you thought Lenny Rush's BAFTA-winning performance upstaged me in series one, wait until you see his performance completely upstage me in series two, where you will be left wondering whether I was even in it at all.... livid.”

Selin said: “God bless the BBC and everyone involved for letting us have another twisted turn at this sometimes dark, sometimes funny and always mad story.

"It’s been a joy and a privilege to get back into the world of AIBU, and we hope everyone loves watching it as much as we’ve loved making it.”

It follows the success of series one, which raked in 3.2 million viewers.

Charlie’s appearance will be the first time the 35-year-old actor has starred in a show with his older sister since series three of the sitcom finished in 2020.

The show will also feature some fresh faces, including American comedian and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ actress Chelsea Peretti, 46, and ‘Wonka’’ star Tom Davis, 45.

According to the BBC, the synopsis reads: “Series two, which will air next year, will begin where series one left off, mid panic attack.

“Has Nic got away with murder? Quite possibly. Has she raised her son Ollie to follow in her murky footsteps?

“Kicked out of the family home for brotherly love – loving the wrong brother – Nic is reduced to sharing a caravan with her not so trustworthy best friend Jen.

“Nic’s Husband Dan has taken up roller-blading to channel his mid-life crisis. Shunned at the school gates and cast as the witch at the school re-enactment, Nic is experiencing hallucinations. Or is someone playing tricks on her?”

Season two is set to premiere in 2025, with season one being available to watch on BBC iPlayer.