Craig Revel Horwood is gearing up to record his debut album

The 59-year-old star is best known as a judge on 'Strictly Come Dancing' alongside Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, and Motsi Mabuse but announced on Monday (17.06.24) that he has recorded a covers collection titled 'Revelations: Songs Boys Don't Sing'.

He said: "I am thrilled to announce the release of my debut album! It's a momentous occasion for me, and I can't wait to share the songs I've carefully chosen."

Away from the Latin and ballroom show, the TV star has enjoyed an illustrious career in West End theatre having directed and choreographed productions of hit shows such as 'Sister Act', and 'West Side Story' and will soon star as the Wicked Witch of the West in a touring production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's version of 'The Wizard of Oz'.

He noted that each track on the album is one that is often associated with a vocalist and ahead of its October release, he will launch a cover of the Dame Shirley Bassey track 'This Is My Life'.

He said: "Throughout my musical journey, I've had the privilege of performing as both a dancer and a singer in numerous musicals.

"However, this album holds a special place in my heart as I've had the opportunity to select songs that truly resonate with me.

"Each track on the album is traditionally associated with female singers, which presented a delightful challenge. "I embraced this opportunity to record these songs, knowing that it might be my only chance to give them my own interpretation.

"The album is a perfect blend of drama, pathos, romance, and a touch of high camp. I've poured my heart and soul into every note, hoping that you will love each and every song."

"Thank you for joining me on this incredible musical journey. I can't wait for you to experience the magic of my album!"