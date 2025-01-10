Curtis Pritchard had to deal with "fat-shaming" when he first appeared on 'Love Island'.

The 28-year-old dancer appeared on the fifth series of the ITV2 reality dating show in 2019 and will be taking part in 'Love Island: All Stars' when it launches on on Monday 13 January but he has been going to the gym "as much as possible" before he joins a host of other contestants from the series.

He is quoted by The Daily Mirror newspaper as saying: "I've been hitting the gym as much as I possibly can. I did get fat-shamed in there. But you know what? I was on holiday.

"When we're on holiday, we love to eat food, we love to relax and enjoy ourselves. I do that every time I'm away. I love my food. Maybe I enjoyed myself a little bit too much and ate too much cheesecake."

During his time in the villa the first time around, Curtis was dumped by Amy Hart - who went on to become an occasional panelist on 'Loose Women' and is also known as an influencer in the world of musical theatre - before he reached the final with Maura Higgins.

But recent 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' star Maura and Curtis had called it quits by March 2020, and he went on to appear on a slew of reality shows including 'RuPaul's Drag Race', 'Love Island Games' and had a short-lived stint on the Channel 4 soap opera 'Hollyoaks' alongside his brother AJ.

Since then, Curtis has teamed up with diet brand WeightWatchers and has so far lost one and a half stone.

He said: "This time, I'll be less King Julien and more Magic Mike. I'll be Speedo body ready.

"I will stay open-minded. I think the best way to take Love Island is just go with the flow."