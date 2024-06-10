Daisy May Cooper gave birth "earlier than expected" to baby boy Benji.

Daisy May Cooper has recalled the 'scary' premature birth of her baby boy

The 'This Country' star, 37, welcomed her third child into the world on Thursday (06.06.24), in Gloucester, and she announced the new arrival with a hilarious post about her “post-op constipation”, but went on to share how "scary" it was having a premature baby.

She shared alongside a moving Instagram video of her weeping as she stroked her little boy through his neonatal crib: "What a bloody week...

You came a bit earlier than we expected and gave me the worst post op constipation that i nearly had to phone the samaratins but my god you are perfect.

"I cannot thank @deliverysuitegrh enough. The way you looked after us through such a scary time was above and beyond. you are all bloody superstars. I am so blessed

"Welcome to the world little Benji, ya nutter

Born 06/06/24 (sic)"

The comedian split from husband Will Weston shortly after giving birth to their second child, Jack, now three, in October 2020, and the former couple are also parents to five-year-old Pip.

Benji is her first child with partner Anthony – whom she is believed to have met on a dating app.

Daisy's dad commented on the clip: "Grandchild number 5. Building a football team."

Actress Rebel Wilson wrote: "Congrats Daisy!"

Daisy was reported to be pregnant back in March.

A source told The Sun: “Daisy is pregnant and is really excited to become a mum for the third time with her new partner. The pair have been going strong, so the addition of a baby will only bring them closer together.

“Daisy is very happy and becoming a mum again what she is focusing on right now. She was living in Cotswolds and ready to start this new chapter.”