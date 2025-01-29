Daisy May Cooper was shocked at having to spend big money on a hedgehog to appear in 'Am I Being Unreasonable?'

Daisy May Cooper didn't expect a hedgehog to be so expensive

The 38-year-old star reprises her role as Nic in the upcoming second series of the BBC comedy and was stunned at having to fork out £1,000 for a spiky animal to make an appearance.

Daisy is quoted by the Daily Mirror newspaper as saying: "In the montage, you know the hedgehog in it? It's an actor.

"Do you know how much that hedgehog cost? A grand.

"We had 10 minutes with him and I said, 'Can he stay still?' The owner said, 'No', and I was like, 'But he is an actor'. A grand? Does it go to him? It's extraordinary."

Daisy herself has undergone a personal transformation since the first series aired in 2022 as she has lost a considerable amount of weight and embraced the lip filler look.

The 'This Country' star explained: "It was a bit mad, because since we filmed the last series and this series, I've had my lips done.

"I've lost about 10 stone."

Reflecting on the flashbacks that feature on the show, which returns to the screen next month, she said: "In those flashbacks, we were just kidding ourselves, we don't even look like the same people."

Daisy's co-writer Selin Hizli also revealed how the pair rewrote the second series so it picks up immediately from the previous season as the repercussions of Nic's affair with brother-in-law Alex (David Fynn) are felt.

The actress – who plays Jen in the show – said: "We took a really long time to write the second series, and we actually started at a completely different point and it just didn't feel right.

"We felt like we just had to go back and pick it up right from where we left things off."