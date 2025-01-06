Dan Edgar admits his legs are "feeling it most days" amid his training for 'Dancing On Ice'.

The 'Only Way is Essex' star has been busy mastering the ice rink ahead of his debut on the ITV figure skating show with his professional partner Vanessa James Amoros, and while he’s been loving every minute, he has taken a few tumbles and admits it’s “tough” on his pins.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: "I am really enjoying it. It is tough.

"I am using muscles in my legs I have never used before in my life.

"My legs are feeling it most days. I have fallen over a couple of times. But it is mad how quickly - if you do something for two hours a day, there's nothing in life where you really stick at it."

The 34-year-old reality star gushed: "The whole experience… I am really grateful to have the opportunity to do it.

"We started our routine and I have got a wardrobe fitting soon. I am sure there will be some mad outfits."

‘Dancing On Ice’ returns to ITV1 and ITVX at 6.30pm on January 12.

Elsewhere, Dan admitted it was a “really big thing” having original ‘TOWIE’ star James ‘Arg’ Argent. 37. back on the programme after six years.

Referring to the festive special ‘The Only Way Is Essexmas’, he said: "Yeah, the first time in six years.

"Me, Diags and Arg have filmed together (for the Xmas special).

"First time we have done a scene in six years, it is the first time we have had him back. There are so many scenes as a three (we’ve done).

"He is as original TOWIE as you can get. Series one, episode one and first ever scene was Arg and Mark.

"For Towie it is a really big thing... He has met someone and he is doing really well."