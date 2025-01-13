Ferne McCann wants to go into acting.

Ferne McCann wants to go into acting after her time on Dancing on Ice is up

The 34-year-old reality star shot to fame when she started appearing on 'The Only Way Is Essex' in 2013 but now she is hopeful that her current stint on 'Dancing on Ice' will lead to a career in Hollywood.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "In 2025 I’m going to explore acting opportunities, and I’d love to do something really cool and produce something and create a film legacy… maybe a movie of my life. Starring me. Why not? I’ve got a good story to tell, and I’d like to feature in it too, but I wouldn’t want to play me.

“Maybe Florence Pugh could play me. I love her. I’ve already done an off West End performance in 'Gatsby', and I’ve always loved performing, so Dancing on Ice is going to give me that chance to perform, so watch this space. And I can actually see myself as an action heroine although I’d need a good director."

The former 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' contestant has previously worked with esteemed director Tom Hooper, and claimed that even at the time he could see some potential in her as an actress.

She said: "I worked with Tom on a short film called Drama vs Reality in 2021, showcasing ITV’s drama and reality content where they merged reality with drama, and it was unbelievable. I was basically firing a machine gun out of a helicopter. It was sensational, and Tom said that out all the reality stars that filmed that advert, I was the one he’d work with again, and that I'd make a pretty good action star. So, there you go. Watch out Lara Croft."