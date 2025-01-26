Ferne McCann has been eliminated from 'Dancing on Ice'.

The 34-year-old reality star had been taking part in the ITV skating competition alongside professional partner Brendyn Hatfield but the pair received the lowest amount of public votes during Sunday's (26.01.25) night's episode and, without a skate-off, immediately left the series.

She said: "I'm so gutted, so gutted. But it is what it is. We were having so much fun, I'm really sad. Brendyn, you've been amazing, thank you so much. It's been brilliant. So fantastic."

Week three of the competition followed a movie theme, and hosts Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby dressed as Elphaba and Glinda from the musical 'Wicked'.

Meanwhile, 'Springwatch' presenter Michaela Strachan and Mark Hanretty topped the leaderboard with a score of 32.5 following their routine set to the title song from the Julie Andrews classic 'The Sound of Music.'

The pair were joint lead alongside 'Coronation Street' actor Sam Aston and partner Molly Lanaghan for their skate to 'I Wanna Be Like You' from 'The Jungle Book'.

In second place was Ferne's fellow 'TOWIE' star Dan Edgar and Vanessa James , who scored 31.0 for their skate to the 007 theme.

Former 'Love Island' star Chris Taylor and Vanessa Bauer skated to 'I'm Just Ken' from 'Barbie', whilst footballer Anton Ferdinand and Annette Dytrt sated to the Madonna classic 'Like A Prayer' that was used as part of the soundtrack for 'Deadpool and Wolverine'.

Along with 'The Traitors' star Mollie Pearce and Colin Grafton skating to the title song from 'Beauty and the Beast', both couples ended up in third place with a score of 30.0.

Ferne and Brendyn managed to score 28.0 for their routine that was set to 'September' from 'Trolls', while 'EastEnders' actress Charlie Brooks and Eric Radford scored 27.0 for their skate to 'Unchained Melody' from 'Ghost'.

In last place were Olympian Sir Steve Redgrave and Vicky Ogden, who scored just 20.0 for their skate to the theme from 'The Godfather'.

Just hours before the programme aired, it was confirmed that Josh Jones and his professional partner Tippy Packard had to withdraw from the competition after the comedian sustained an ankle injury.

He explained: "So we were skating and I went over on my ankle, and twisted it. I’m annoyed because I’ve got a cold sore as well!

“Thank you very much, you’ve all got weird taste, but I appreciate it!"

"That’s the saddest bit [leaving Tippy] because we got on so well, she’s been to my house I’ve cooked her a roast!"

Ferne's exit comes after that of former 'Waterloo Road' actress Chelsee Healey - who was eliminated in the second week of the series - and Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey, who had to withdraw before the competition began over an injury.