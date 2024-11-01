Mollie Pearce has been paired up with Colin Grafton on 'Dancing on Ice'.

Dancing on Ice star Mollie Pearce has been partnered with Colin Grafton

The 22-year-old reality star - who shot to fame when she became the runner-up on 'The Traitors' earlier this year - will be competing on the ITV1 skating show when it returns to screens in early 2025 and took to social media to reveal that she will be skating alongside 2012 U.S. junior bronze medallist skater Colin Grafton, 33.

Alongside a snap of them both in the rink, she captioned the post: “Soooo excited to announce our partnership!

“We are thrilled and can’t wait to start our journey for ‘Dancing on Ice’ season 17!!!

“It’s an absolute pleasure to be skating with Colin Grafton. [It’s] all starting to feel very real now.”

News of Mollie's pairing follows the announcement that ‘Love Island’ series five star Chris Taylor, 34, will be working with Vanessa Bauer in the competition.

At the time, he shared his joy of being with his skating partner on Instagram, saying: “[I’m] bloody delighted to say me and Vanessa are skating together on ‘Dancing on Ice’ 2025 … swipe to see how in sync we are (not … yet. I’ll accept 51 per cent responsibility for that)

“Quivering with excitement to start skating with V-force and learn some sort of grace/decorum (and possibly improve my still quaver like posture).

“Message to future Vanessa - I’m sorry. This will make sense in about a week (long/short - I’m quite annoying).”

Other stars in the lineup include Anton Ferdinand, former 'EastEnders' actress Charlie Brooks, and Chelsee Healey - who is known for her roles in 'Waterloo Road' and 'Hollyoaks' - in the rink.

Elsewhere, 'TOWIE' legends Ferne McCann and Dan Edgar, comedian Josh Jones, and 'Springwatch' presenter Michaela Strachan.

Actor Sam Aston - who has played Chesney Brown on 'Coronation Street' for more than 20 years - will also be competing, alongside Olympic rower Sir Steve Redgrave.