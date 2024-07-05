Danny Cipriani is being lined up for the new series of 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Danny Cipriani impressed producers on the Strictly Christmas special

The former England rugby star impressed producers when he danced with Jowita Przystal on last year's Christmas special, scoring 37 out of 40, and they hope to persuade him to get back on the dancefloor later this year, with him having agreed to fly over from his US home for talks.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: “Danny proved he had the moves in the one-off special and Strictly would love to have him back.

“It was an experience he enjoyed and Danny’s family and friends have been pushing him to say yes.

“Danny’s got 'Bear Hunt' on Netflix out next year so he’s free and able to take part. He’s coming back to the UK for a face-to-face meeting.”

As well as Danny, it was previously claimed Nicola Roberts was also wanted for the new series following her impressive display on the Christmas special, which was won by Jamie Borthwick.

A source previously told The Sun newspaper: “Nicola is a beautiful dancer with amazing musicality. She was really impressive on the 'Strictly' special and her waltz was beautiful. They’d love to have Nicola back and the offer is there for her.

“She has got a jam-packed summer with Girls Aloud but Strictly think she could be amazing if she fancied a whirl.”

It was recently reported 'Homes Under the Hammer' host Martin Roberts has been offered a deal to take part.

A source told The Daily Star newspaper: "Martin is just waiting to sign his contract. It'll be a dream come true for him - and a delight for viewers."

And, Martin hinted at the news at the recent TRIC awards.

He told the newspaper: "I'm like a Ninja Mutant Hero Turtle - I just eat pizzas. Domino's Mighty Meat. I'm the stomach of Domino's, not the face of it.

"I should worry about what I eat because I had a health scare. I need to look after myself better.

"And certainly if I get this TV show later in the year. I'll have to get super fit."

A BBC spokesperson refused to confirm any casting reports.

They simply said: “We don’t comment on speculation.”