Danny Jones is to take part in 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'.

Danny Jones is set to enter the jungle

The McFly singer is reportedly set to take the "hunk" role on the show after boxer Tommy Fury pulled out weeks before the programme is due to start, and the 'Masked Singer' winner will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of bandmate Dougie Poynter, who was named King of the Jungle back in 2011.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre TV column: "As well as bringing some of the star appeal of the group with him, he'll be supplying some serious guy candy for the campmates and viewers at home.

"All the McFly guys are gym fanatics and Danny in particular has a great physique - which he's bound to show off in the jungle.

"He'll be keeping up with the proud tradition of 'I'm A Celebrity...' hunks who've been on the show over the years including Owen Warner and Joel Dommett.

"And he'll fill the jungle hunk gap left by Tommy Fury after he declined the opportunity earlier this month."

Danny - who has six-year-old son Cooper with wife Georgia Horsley - will be joined in the jungle by the likes of Coleen Rooney, Tulisa Contostavlos, Oti Mabuse and Rev. Richard Coles.

News of the 'All About You' hitmaker's inclusion on the show comes a week after it was reported Tommy had dropped out of the line-up after being offered a more lucrative project.

A source said: "Bosses are surprised Tommy has chosen to pull out of I'm A Celebrity at this late stage as it would have been a great opportunity for him too. "Thankfully, the execs already had some great names waiting in the wings so they'll now be looking at which ones fit best into the line up already booked so they can deliver a truly great series.

"With only weeks to go, bosses have lined up one of the most exciting casts in the show's history."

The series starts on 16 November.