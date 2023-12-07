Sir David Jason is returning for a new 'Only Fools And Horses' Christmas special.

83-year-old actor starred as Del Boy in the classic sitcom - which ran on and off from 1981 until 2003 - and he's set to helm a new documentary for Channel 5 in his first major TV appearance since a hip replacement earlier this year.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "It wouldn’t be Christmas without the Trotters, so this is a great way for viewers to get their 'Only Fools' fix.

“Producers were delighted when David was passed fit to appear following his surgery, so the special will be cushty for fans.”

The documentary will see him reveal his favourite festive episode, while breaking down iconic moments from the iconic show with some behind the scenes secrets from the seasonal specials.

He will be joined by Tessa Peake-Jones - who played Raquel - as well as famous fans such as newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy and 'Dragons' Den' star Theo Paphitis.

Jason recently explained that the sitcom's first run of episodes hadn't received many viewers and the only reason they were given a second chance was because channel bosses were "desperate" to fill the screens with something.

Speaking on ITV's Lorraine, he said: "Something happened with the television strike or whatever and they were desperate for something to go on. So we had done a series and it went out. Three people and their dog watched it, and that's all it was.

"But because they were desperate for something to fill the airwaves, they grabbed hold of 'Only Fools and Horses' again, and put that on again.

"That thing. Because it came on a second time, people then, as I always say, you've got to give it time. So because of that, we managed to crack the code!"