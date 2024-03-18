Sir David Jason avoids leaving his house because of the constant fan attention he receives for ‘Only Fools and Horses’.

Sir David Jason avoids leaving his house because of the constant fan attention he receives for Only Fools and Horses

The 84-year-old actor, who played Del Boy in the BBC sitcom, admitted the popularity of the programme is both a blessing and a curse, as he is unable to escape fans clamouring for a selfie.

He is quoted by The Daily Star newspaper as saying: “Del Boy is a character that I can’t avoid. He’s become so ingrained in the public’s mind that where I got, I tend to be recognised and then what happens is that people can’t help but interfere with your private life.

“It’s part of the job. It’s part of giving your time and your life to the Great British public, God bless them.”

David revealed that during filming for his new BBC series ‘David and Jay’s Touring Toolshed’ - where he and Jay Blades travel around the UK to learn and admire new crafts - the production team had to fence off areas to ensure he couldn’t be bombarded by ‘Only Fools and Horses’ buffs.

He explained: “When we got to these places, we have a fenced-off area.

“We’re in a little area of our own so that the public can see us and see what we’re up to but can’t actually get in and pull at your shirt tails and say, ‘Give us a selfie’.”

Despite the difficulties posed to him, David insisted he “really enjoyed” working on the programme with Jay, and has had a “lot of fun” learning new crafts.

He told the BBC: “I’ve played a lot of roles in my time but, to be myself, show off my creative passion and help the wonderful people we meet along the way resolve their mechanical masterpiece issues is very rewarding.

“I’ve really enjoyed being on the road with Jay where we have built up a great friendship and had a lot of fun which I hope the viewers will enjoy watching when it airs.”

His co-star agreed, and emphasised working with the actor was “a dream come true”.

He said: “Working with Sir David Jason, a fellow craft enthusiast, is a dream come true.”