Davina McCall and Michael Douglas have discussed tying the knot

The hairdresser has been dating the 'Big Brother' host since 2019 and has revealed that the pair often talk about the prospect of tying the knot, although they aren't concerned about doing so.

When quizzed about marriage, Michael told Closer magazine: "I don't know. We often talk about it, but I don't think so. What I love about us is we're not tied to each other and that's what keeps us there in a way.

"There's something nice about being independent people so we're working out what it would mean for us to be married and if it's something we should do and if we need to do it or not.

"I actually don't know the answer and neither does she, but it's a funny thing that is hovering around us all of the time."

Davina, 57, had an operation last November to have a rare brain tumour removed and Michael confirmed that she is recovering well from the procedure.

He said: "Davina's a very strong person. I've had to rise to match that strength so there's equity in the game.

"There have certainly been times where you feel a bit fragile. But it's been a privileged experience because you get to learn so much about yourself in the darkness. It's been incredibly valuable."

Michael continued: "She's doing really well. The general feeling is that it couldn't have gone better.

"There was about a month of uncertainty where we just didn't know what kind of recovery she was going to make. The middle of November to the middle of December was like no man's land, but the brain is recovering really well.

"We've had a big chat about it, and she says she really feels like herself again."