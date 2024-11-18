Davina McCall is out of intensive care after undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumour.

Davina McCall has left intensive care

The 57-year-old TV presenter recently revealed that she'd been diagnosed with a type of benign tumour called a colloid cyst - but Michael Douglas, her partner, has now taken to social media to explain that Davina has made an "enormous leap forward in the last 24 hours".

He wrote on Instagram: "Update folks. Thanks so much to all the well wishers. [heart emojis] She really has made an enormous leap forward in the last 24 hours. She is out of ICU She is “loving awareness” [heart and rainbow emojis] Thank you xx Michael. (sic)"

In the post - which has been published on Davina's Instagram page - he added: "Update - Mega progress these last 24 hours. Massive relief to see some light coming though. Thanks for all the good vibes coming in from all angles. Up and Up [heart emojis] . Michael Xxx (sic)"

Davina previously revealed that the tumour was found by chance.

The TV star said in an Instagram video message: "A few months ago I did a menopause talk for a company and they offered me a health scan in return, which I thought I was going to ace, but it turned out I had a benign brain tumour called a colloid cyst, which is very rare. Three in a million! So I slightly put my head in the sand for a while, and then I saw quite a few neurosurgeons, I got lots of opinions.

"I realised that I have to get it taken out. It’s big for the space - it fills the space. It’s 14mm wide. And it needs to come out because if it grows it would be bad."