Davina McCall stuns Masked Singer fans and panel as she is unmasked on Christmas special

The 57-year-old TV presenter left her fellow panellists Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan, plus guest judges French and Saunders, stunned when she was revealed to be Star in this year's festive episode, and Davina admitted performing on the programme was one of the "greatest experiences" of her life.

She said: "It was one of the greatest experiences of my life so far. It was unbelievably fun.

"I learnt such an enormous amount and now massively, even more than I already did, respect the people who take part in the series because it's eight shows, that’s a lot of songs to learn."

Davina had to text bosses to tell them she couldn't be a judge on this year's Christmas special - despite them inviting her to take part.

She said: "Then texting the bosses at eight o’clock who were obviously in on it, but I had to text them and to tell them I had to miss the recording of the Christmas special.

"They had to text the whole production team and tell them.

"I know this is all going on in the building next door, but there I am sitting in a please Don’t Speak To Me t-shirt with a balaclava on.

"It was just the maddest ruse I have ever done."

Davina made it to the last two in the contest, but she lost out to Frankie Goes to Hollywood singer Holly Johnson, who won the Christmas special as Nutcracker.

But Davina - who recently admitted she is feeling "way better" following her recent brain tumour surgery - "loved" performing on the show so much she has booked a singing lesson.

She said: "I didn’t expect to enjoy the whole process of singing as much as I did.

"I’ve booked a singing lesson for after the recording of the show and I’m going to carry on singing.

"Just for myself, not to sing anywhere or do anything but just because I loved it!

As well as Holly and Davina, 'This Morning' host Josie Gibson and 'Strictly Come Dancing' judge Motsi Mabuse also took part in the Christmas special.

Josie was unmasked first, as Christmas Cracker, and Motsi was revealed to be Turkey Crown.

The new series of Masked Singer starts on Saturday 4th January at 7pm and Sunday 5th January at 6.30pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.