Davina McCall wants to turn her hit ‘My Mum, Your Dad’ show into a business

The 56-year-old presenter is fronting a new series of the ITV mid-life dating show that starts on Monday (16.09.24) night, and thinks its concept would be profitable if it was turned into a retreat catering for mature people searching for love.

She was quoted in The Sun saying: “We should actually do ‘My Mum, Your Dad’ retreats as a commercial venture.

“I would have a go if I wasn’t in a relationship.

“It’s such a great place where you go and you learn. You come with a lot of baggage and they do so much work on themselves.”

The show sees a set of parents who have been nominated by their children hunting for love at a country retreat under their children’s gaze.

In the new series, an ‘Intimacy Den’ has been added for the competitors to get cosy, where cameras can be shut off.

Davina said in a separate chat with the Daily Mail she loves the opportunity to give mid-lifers a second chance at finding love as it echoes her own experience falling in love with her 50-year-old hairdresser boyfriend Michael Douglas.

She added about the struggle of finding love in later life: “Loneliness is a topic which is covered quite a lot in ‘My Mum, Your Dad’ and I spoke to Michael a lot about that.

“I said, ‘You know, it’s amazing we got together at this stage of life because I don’t know if I would be with anybody if we hadn’t got together.

“I think women are much happier to be alone later in life but it’s quite sad. “Sometimes for women who get divorced, they don’t get invited to dinners, or they get overlooked as they are not in a couple any more.

“They are a single woman and that just magnifies your loneliness. I think for famous women it’s quite hard. You can’t do the apps, so how do you meet people?

“I didn’t have to do that because I knew Michael – I had known him for 20 years.

“I probably would be off to join a dance class – God knows what I would be doing.”