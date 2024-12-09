Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders have reunited for 'The Masked Singer' Christmas special.

Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders will be guest judges on The Masked Singer Christmas special

The comedy duo - who are best known for their hit BBC sketch show 'French and Saunders' - are on the judging panel of the ITV programme that sees celebrities sing in disguise, via head-to-toe costumes.

Jennifer, 66, said: "Dawn is far more up to date with the Who’s Who of showbiz so I’m hoping she’ll be giving me some suggestions.

"My biggest fear is not recognising the celebrity who does actually have to ’Take it off!!'"

"I’m hoping we will work as a team."

Dawn, 67, added: "Any rivalry between Jen and I on this show will not be friendly … We love each other but a competition is a competition.

"I’m not feeling quietly confident - I’m feeling loudly and proudly confident!

"My guesses will no doubt be frighteningly accurate."

Their appearance on Boxing Day (26.12.24) will mark the first TV project they have done since their 'The Traitors' spoof for Comic Relief in 2023 - and host Joel Dommett, 39, has dubbed their appearance as a "special" and "mad" thing.

He said: "French and Saunders are on the show which is really special because they haven’t done anything together for quite a while - just seeing them together is just a mad thing, so much of my childhood just watching them."

Dawn and Jennifer first met at drama school in the 1970s - but the 'Vicar of Dibley' star did not like the "posh" 'Absolutely Fabulous' legend initially.

Speaking to the ‘Finding the Funny’ podcast, the comic told Ange and Ruth Corden: "I didn't really like Jen that much at the very beginning because she's quite posh, or I thought she was but she's not really.

"She had a whole friendship group of way out of my league sort of people, and then I had to share a flat with her.

"But as soon as I got rid of my prejudice about her, which I still have to this day - prejudice against posh people, they have to prove their worth to me - I thought, 'She's actually great.'

"We were just children together, enjoyed showing off for each other, and were sort of in love, really.

"Because we were friends first and this career came as a result of that, we have been very careful to make sure the friendship is what is preserved."