Jennifer Saunders feared not knowing who was behind the mask on 'The Masked Singer'

The 'Absolutely Fabulous' star, 66, reunited with her 'French and Saunders' co-star Dawn French, 67, as guest panellists on the wacky festive edition of the ITV1 musical game show alongside Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan, and the comedienne has confessed she doesn't keep tabs on stars of today and thought she would embarrass herself if she was clueless as to who was unmasked.

She told TV Times magazine before the programme premiered on Boxing Day (26.12.24): "Dawn is far more up to date with the who's who of showbiz, so I'm hoping she'll be giving me some suggestions.

"My biggest fear is not recognising the celebrity who does actually have to 'take it off'! I'm hoping we'll work as a team."

However, 'Vicar of Dibley' legend Dawn quipped that she would take Jennifer down with her competitiveness.

She laughed: "Any rivalry between Jen and I on this show will not be be friendly.

"We love each other, but a competition is a competition.

"I'll take her down with no mercy!"

Jennifer, who was a guest panellist earlier this year as well, admitted there was no way she would have guessed that her on-screen daughter in 'Ab Fab', Julia Sawalha, who played Saffron "Saffy" Monsoon on the BBC sitcom, was Bubble Tea.

She said: "I think Julia managed to elude me because she was inside a huge bubble tea!

"I couldn't see her face and I am not familiar with her lower-leg area, which was all that was visible.

"I still don't know what bubble tea is. I normally recognise her in passing."