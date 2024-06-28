Dermot O'Leary is set to present a brand new entertainment show.

Dermot O'Leary to present new entertainment show

The 51-year-old TV star has been filming the pilot episode of 'The Talent Test' for a "'major TV network", according to The Sun newspaper.

Recording of the episode will take place at the Hackney Empire in London on July 11 and it promises to be an "exciting evening of talent".

Meanwhile, it was revealed last month that 'This Morning' presenter Dermot will host a new food and travel show set in Ireland for ITV.

Dermot was raised in Essex by his Irish parents, Maria and Seán O’Leary, and 'Dermot's Taste of Ireland' will see the star return to his family roots in the Emerald Isle.

The five part series, made by Rock Oyster Media, will follow Dermot as he discovers the island of Ireland’s best kept delicious secrets.

Dermot said: "I can't wait to embark on this trip, to explore two of my great loves, Ireland and food. The food scene in Ireland is so exciting and to meet the people and try the produce will be a real treat. It's exciting to see modern Ireland through second generation eyes - and to show that Ireland's food is more than cabbage and stews... although all their cabbage and stews are also great!"

Leanne Clarke, Assistant Commissioner, ITV Entertainment Daytime ITV added: "We are thrilled to be commissioning this brand new series, 'Dermot’s Taste of Ireland' with one of our much-loved talents here at ITV. We can’t wait to learn more about the history and culture that Ireland has to offer.”

And, Charlotte Davis, Creative Director for Rock Oyster Media said: "We’re delighted to be working with Dermot as he explores his passion for Ireland and food in this fantastic new series for ITV. 'Dermot O’Leary’s Taste of Ireland' will showcase all the very best of Irish produce, people and landscapes… as well as Dermot’s not inconsiderable cooking abilities! It promises to be a real treat."