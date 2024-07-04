Dermot O’Leary has landed a job with UKTV’s U+Dave channel to present new game show ‘Silence is Golden’.

The 51-year-old ITV star will be hosting the upcoming programme, which will see contestants try to bag a share of £250,000 by keeping a straight face while 30 comics, including Katherine Ryan, 41, attempt to make them laugh.

In a statement, Dermot said: “I'm so looking forward to ‘Silence is Golden’.

“When a show like this falls into your lap, you can't quite believe your luck. Looking forward to having lots of fun with the audience, our comedians and assorted cast of regulars, all trying to make the audience laugh, gasp and giggle.”

The series’ commissioning editor Mark Iddon said Dermot will be the “perfect host” for their “chaotically ambitious show”.

He gushed: “We’re really excited to bring ‘Silence is Golden’ to U+Dave.

“Dermot is the perfect host to hold this chaotically ambitious show together and we think our U+Dave audiences are going to embrace this subversive and unpredictable format.

“‘Silence is Golden’ is the only show where staying silent is worth its weight in gold. It's the quietest way to lose a fortune you’ll ever see and it’s time for our studio audience to put their money where their mouth isn’t.”

As well as ‘Silence is Golden’, the ‘This Morning’ presenter is due to front a new food and travel show set in Ireland for ITV.

‘Dermot’s Taste of Ireland’ will see the TV star - who was raised in Essex by his Irish parents, Maria and Seán O’Leary - return to his family roots in the Emerald Isle to explore the countries best-kept food secrets.

In a statement, Dermot said: “I can't wait to embark on this trip, to explore two of my great loves, Ireland and food.

“The food scene in Ireland is so exciting and to meet the people and try the produce will be a real treat. It's exciting to see modern Ireland through second generation eyes - and to show that Ireland's food is more than cabbage and stews ... although all their cabbage and stews are also great!”