'Great British Bake Off' finalist Dylan Bachelet kept his success a secret from his new bosses.

The 20-year-old star - who lost to nurse Georgie Grasso in this week's grand final alongside fellow runner-up Christiaan De Vries - secured a job at a Michelin star restaurant just weeks after filming finished for the Channel 4 baking competition, but he didn't give his colleagues at Chelsea's Five Fields the full story.

Restaurant manager Matthew told the MailOnline: "We were very shocked.

"We had no idea when he applied how well he had done, all he listed was that he was a 'Great British Bake Off' contestant, he didn’t say how well he had done.

"He started working here a few weeks ago and he has kept his cards very close to his chest and none of us had any idea how far along he had gone."

Dylan - who impressed judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith with his knack for innovative flavours - secured the job at the upmarket fine dining eatery, and his colleagues have been left "overwhelmed" by the reaction to his 'Bake Off' success.

In a post last week, The Five Fields team wrote on X: "Huge congratulations to our own @DylanBachelet_ for making it through to Great British Bake Off 2024 finals this week!

"Dylan has been very good at not letting on how well he has done so we are all cheering him on each episode.

"We couldn't be more proud of his accomplishments!! (sic)"

Georgie - who became the first Welsh winner in the history of the competition - praised her fellow competitors after her victory, and described them as "best friends for life".

She said: ""I am already feeling sad that I am not coming back here and not seeing everyone.

"The people I have met are going to be best friends for life. This is the best thing I have ever done."