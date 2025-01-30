Micah Balfour has become a father for the first time.

Micah Balfour and his partner Nat have welcomed a baby into the world

The 'EastEnders' actor - who has joined the BBC soap as Junior Knight last year - has revealed his partner Nat, 33, has given birth to their baby after more than five years together.

Micah shared a photo of the proud new parents hands together with their new arrival, who is gripping Nat's finger.

He simply captioned the post with a love heart emoji, but didn't reveal any further details about the baby's name, weight or the birth.

The couple confirmed Nat's pregnancy last summer, revealing she was due to give birth in February 2025.

Sharing a photo of a teddy bear, flowers and a scan, he wrote on Instagram at the time: "So we have some exciting news……"

The post also included a sign which read: "Baby Balfour, February 2025."

The pregnancy announcement was flooded with congratulatory messages from his friends and fans.

Former 'EastEnders' star Louisa Lytton wrote: "Congratulations" with a string of love heart eye emojis.

Eden Taylor-Draper - who worked with him on 'Emmerdale' - added "Congratalions!!!!"

And ex 'Coronation Street' actress Rhea Bailey said: "Ahh! Congratulations Honey!! So exciting!!”

Micah arrived on Albert Square last year as George Knight's (Colin Salmon) son Junior, started an fling with his dad's ex Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins).

Their affair was exposed in front of the whole on Christmas Day, while the dramatic scenes saw Cindy get attacked by an unknown resident.

Viewers are waiting to find out who was behind the assault, with the revelation not airing until the 'EastEnders' anniversary in February.

A scene in last night's (29.01.25) episode showed Junior hiding a shovel - which was used to hit Cindy - in his flat, but it's not known whether or not he was actually the culprit.