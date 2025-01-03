Emilia Fox feels "lucky" to count David Caves as a friend and co-star.

The 50-year-old actress has played Dr. Nikki Alexander in 'Silent Witness' since 2004 and has spent the last 13 years sharing the screen with her pal - who plays her love interest, forensics expert Jack Hodgson - and she admitted she has never had a better scene partner.

She said: "We both love the show. We never take it for granted and want it to be the best. We have a very similar approach to our work. You can always rely on him for the most amazing performance.

"He's an incredibly skilled actor, which makes it very easy to play opposite him.

"But we also have a familiarity and a trust in each other. I trust him more than any other actor I've ever worked with. David is kind and good, and he’s a gentleman as well. So that is a real anchor.

"We've stood side by side for so long. How lucky it is to have that friendship, on screen and off screen. I really love working with him."

Meanwhile, David, 46, is in awe of Emilia's work ethic and commitment to the show.

He gushed: "I really, really respect her. I’ve been doing this for 13 years and she’s been doing it for 22 years, a long time!

"Our lives have run parallel to each other.

"I have tremendous time and love for Emilia. There isn't anybody who works harder or knows the show better or cares about the scripts as much as she does. I really admire the fact that she still has that care and love.

"After 22 years of doing it, she still loves filming, she still has the passion for getting up at four o'clock in the morning and coming on set, seemingly fresh as a daisy, putting everything into it, and treating everybody very well. Everybody really respects that."

'Silent Witness' returns on Monday (06.01.25).