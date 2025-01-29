Emilia Fox "never had a plan" for her career.

The 50-year-old has been on our TV screens for three decades - most notably as Dr. Nikki Alexander in the long-running BBC crime drama 'Silent Witness' - but never set out to feature in the show for over 20 years.

She told Woman's Weekly magazine: "I've never had a plan for my career.

"I've gone with what feels right in the moment, and very much on what I was lucky enough to be offered.

"When I started doing 'Silent Witness', I already had an interest in the crime genre and loved crime literature.

"Actually getting to play a part that was in that world was thrilling.

"I had no idea how fascinated I would be in the medical scientific side of it."

The award-winning show has aired for 28 seasons since its debut in 1996, with Emilia coming in during series eight and she looks forward to when a new series gets recommissioned because it "suits her personality".

Emilia - who has a 14-year-old daughter named Rose from a previous relationship with actor Jeremy Gilley - admitted: "I always felt that while I was loving it, I wanted to continue doing it.

"And now it's become such a blessing in my life - I look forward to it so much when we get asked to do a new series.

"It suits my personality as someone who loves familiarity, who feels more confident when I know where I am.

"And because each storyline is different, I still feel like it's new each time."

The star turned 50 last year, and it has made her reflective as she enters the "second half" of her life.

She said: "I reflected on what had happened in my life so far, and where I was now, and it felt like a moment in life to look at how lucky I'd been."