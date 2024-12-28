Emilia Fox’s boyfriend asks her to marry him every day but she has not yet accepted.

Emilia Fox’s boyfriend proposes every single day

The 'Silent Witness' star has been dating TV executive Jonathan Stadlen since 2021 and while he is keen to wed, she is not yet ready to take the next step in their relationship.

Emilia told Woman Home magazine: "Jonathan asks me to marry him every single day, but we’re not officially married.

"Just saying we love each other each day has been enough for us in this moment.

“It has felt very romantic because there’s a choice every day to go, ‘Yes, I really want to marry you today’.

"He asks me in all different places and at different times. Sometimes when we wake up, sometimes it’s at lunchtime, sometimes on bended knee.”

Meanwhile, Emilia - who shares 14-year-old daughter Rose with former partner Jeremy Gilley - revealed she is enjoying a new lease of life after turning 50 in July.

She said: “I’ve had a great time in the first half, but Rose is now a teenager and I’ve packed a lot into trying to get that balance right with work and Rose.

“I think in my 50s there could be some fun! My actual birthday was quiet because I’d been filming until 4am.

"The day after, we went for the most delicious family lunch at The River Cafe. Starting my 50s with the people that I love — how lucky am I?”