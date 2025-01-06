Fiona Wade is starring in the US sitcom 'Going Dutch'.

Fiona Wade will star in the US sitcom Going Dutch

The former 'Emmerdale' actress left the ITV soap in 2023 after 12 years of playing Priya Sharma, and she has now joined a star-studded lineup - including Denis Leary and Catherine Tate - in the FOX show.

Taking to Instagram to share photos of her dressed in full U.S. military uniform alongside the cast, she wrote: "This was an absolute joy to be a part of ... working with these wonderful humans!

"The brand-new sitcom for @foxtv ‘Going Dutch’ is out now on @comedyclubfox and @hulu #FoxAmerica #goingdutch."

The post has racked up over 600 likes and more than 15 comments - including from some of her former Dales co-stars.

Michelle Hardwick, who plays Vanessa Woodfield, penned: "We’ve been excited for this forever."

Natalie Anderson, who stars in the soap as Alicia Metcalfe, said: "Yes my beauty!!!"

Fans also congratulated the actress.

One typed: "You kept this one secret congratulations."

Another wrote: "Well done you. America will fall in love with you."

While another jokingly said: "Come back to 'Emmerdale'."

The Fox production, which also airs on Hulu and Comedy Club, tells the story of Leary's military character being sent to the Netherlands following an "epically unfiltered rant".

A synopsis for the programme reads: "A loudmouth Army Colonel, after an unfiltered rant, is punished by being sent to a Netherlands base with no military purpose.

"He tries to restore order with his estranged daughter's help, who was the interim commander."

The 45-year-old actress left 'Emmerdale' in early 2023, and planned to take a break and spend more time with her actor husband Simon Cotton.

Despite it initially being a scary decision, it turned out to be "the best" choice she ever made after she secured a part in the stage play '2:22 A Ghost Story'.

She said: "I knew that my first job out of 'Emmerdale' had to be the right one, and then this came up. It's honestly been the best decision ever.

"When you leave a soap, I think some people think you made the decision yesterday, but these decisions are taken over the years.

"It was a scary decision, but it was the right one."