England's Euro 2024 final match has caused TV schedule disruption for some regular shows on Sunday (14.07.24).

Countryfile host Helen Skelton

The Three Lions booked their place in the tournament finale on Wednesday night (10.07.24) with an epic 2-1 victory over Netherlands in Dortmund, Germany, courtesy of Ollie Watkins' last-minute winner.

England manager Gareth Southgate and his players will face Spain in Berlin on Sunday in the final of the spectacle, and the game is scheduled to kick off at 8pm.

However, some fans of 'Countryfile' - which is hosted by the likes of John Craven and Helen Skelton - may be disappointed as the timing of the regular programme has been brought forward to 5.40pm on Sunday.

What's more, the BBC has been airing repeats of 'Antiques Roadshow' on Sundays, but it is not scheduled to air this Sunday.

BBC One will air live coverage of the Euro 2024 final on Sunday from 7pm, with the game kicking off at 8pm.

What's more, the match will also be on ITV1.

Coverage is due to begin at 6.30pm on the channel, following the ITV News.

However, tennis fans could have a conundrum on Sunday.

The Wimbledon Men's Singles final is due to take place and if the match is a lengthy one then it may run into the England match.

BBC One are due to show the action from 1pm until 5.40pm, when Wimbledon fans can switch over to BBC Two.

What's more, those who aren't interested in watching sport on Sunday evening can tune into movie 'Titanic' on Channel 4 at 6.15pm, or Channel 5 are airing 'The Great Storm of 87' at 7.25pm.