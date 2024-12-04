Tulisa Contostavlos has explained her 'I'm A Celebrity... Unpacked' absence by revealing she is feeling "overwhelmed" following her 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' stint, and she still has some "little demons".

Tulisa Contostavlos breaks silence on I'm A Celebrity Unpacked absence

The 36-year-old singer didn't appear on the spin-off show on Tuesday night (03.12.24) due to "personal reasons", and she has deleted any jungle-related posts shared on her Instagram account during her time in camp.

But Tulisa has now taken to social media to "clear a couple of things up", admitting she needs to "just chill" for a bit.

Speaking on Instagram, she said: "I'm just doing a little video to clear a couple things up.

"Just so you know, when I came out of the jungle, I felt fine first of all and then that evening my friends went to bed.

"But because it's been a while for me I can get overwhelmed quite easily.

"I just started to feel overwhelmed. I thought, ‘Do you know what, I really just need to take a bit of time for me and just chill.'

"You know, it's OK to feel a little bit overwhelmed. I've been out of the spotlight for a long time.

"I'm still trying to overcome those things. I've still got my little demons."

But the N-Dubz star insisted she isn't going to "hide under a rock" for the next decade.

She said: "It doesn't mean I'm going to go hide under a rock for the next 10 years.

"It means I just need a little bit of time to just process and get right with my thoughts."

Tulisa also insisted she doesn't think any of her jungle pals are "fake".

She explained: "I just want to clarify I do not think that any of my campmates are fake. I was having a conversation on Lorraine and what I was trying to say is – typical me just thinking out loud – is that everyone in there is gonna have one or two individuals they’re way more close with than others.

When we get out is when you’re really gonna see those friendships get nurtured and the people that really become your friends for life.

"You’re gonna be friends with everyone. I love my jungle buddies, my jungle fam, but there’s gonna be friendships that people have that really get nurtured and become something that’s like, ‘Wow this is a friend for life’. That was all I was trying to say."

Earlier this week, Tulisa said on 'Lorraine': "I feel like I have [become friends] with some of them.

"I think they will be friends for life.

"But a lot of people for the cameras were being very pally pally but the real test will be when everyone is out.

"Will they make the effort to send texts in the group chat? Will they do the four hour drives to see each other? We'll see..."

