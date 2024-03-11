Fern Britton, Lauren Simon and Louis Walsh will all face the public vote on 'Celebrity Big Brother'.

Fern Britton could be evicted from the show

The 66-year-old presenter, Lauren and Louis are all at risk of eviction from the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house, after they received the most nominations from the other housemates.

Lauren received nominations from Bradley, Colson, David, Fern, Levi, Marisha, Nikita and Zeze, while Louis received nominations from Bradley, Colson, Marisha and Zeze.

Sharon Osbourne - who has served as the show's Celebrity Lodger - has been afforded the chance to save one of the nominated housemates from eviction.

And the outspoken star ultimately opted to save Zeze from eviction, meaning that Fern is now at risk of an early exit from the series.

Last week, Gary Goldsmith became the first celebrity to leave the reality TV series.

The 59-year-old businessman - who is the uncle of the Princess of Wales - subsequently told 'Big Brother: Late and Live': "I've had the best time. I went in with one agenda and I've achieved it in five days.

"I don't consider myself to be a celebrity - I just happen to be related to someone who is a big celebrity."

Gary insisted that he's not interested in fame. However, the businessman is keen to change the public's perception of him.

He explained: "I want to change what people think of my personality."