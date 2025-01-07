Fern Britton’s TV career started after a ghost touched her forehead.

Fern Britton's TV career started thanks to a ghost

The 67-year-old star has been a fixture on the small screen for decades - most notably as a presenter of ITV's 'This Morning' between 1999 and 2009 - and claims that she owes her career to an encounter with the spirits.

She told Yours magazine: "I was working in theatrical marketing at the time, a job I hated.

"I'd just been diagnosed with depression.

"It was three in the morning, and I couldn't sleep.

"All of a sudden, I saw a white, glowing shape. I couldn't see his features, although I sensed it was a man.

"Then, he leant forward and put his hand on my forehead. I instantly fell asleep.

"In the morning, I felt completely different.

"I handed in my notice and, within a month, I was on a train to Plymouth to start work at Westward Television.

"I found a little house a short walk from the River Tamar, the salmon leaping on a summer's afternoon.

"I remember thinking, 'Thank you, God, for bringing me this.'"

The author separated from her second husband - TV chef Phil Vickery - after 20 years of marriage in 2020 but is "not afraid" of living alone.

Speaking on living a single life, Fern - who was also married to TV executive Clive Jones - said: "I'm not afraid of many things, and that includes being on my own.

"I've been married to two amazing men ...

"Those three decades also produced four incredible children."

Reflecting on her life and if she has any regrets, the 'Celebrity Big Brother' star admitted: "I do regret incidentally, accidentally, having hurt anyone. We all do.

"And there are people who have hurt me a great deal, but from this vantage point, I can look back on my life and say that, yes, the vast majority of it has been a joy."