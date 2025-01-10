Ferne McCann has declared she's got a bum like Kim Kardashian thanks to her gruelling training regime for 'Dancing On Ice'.

Ferne McCann is delighted with her skating makeover

The reality TV star - who welcomed her second child in 2023 - has been busy getting ready for her debut in the ITV talent show and she's convinced all the hours on the ice has given her a total body makeover.

She told The Sun: "You’re constantly in this little squat position, so everyone talks about the ice skating bum! There was one point where we filmed one of our tricks, and I was like, hang on a minute, like zoomed in on my booty.

"Like, whoa, wait a minute, it’s like a shelf! I’m giving Kim Kardashian a run for her money!"

She added: "[The show] is a physical challenge and I love that. Like, I love something that motivates and incentivises me. I mean, it’s a sport.

"So it’s been a fantastic challenge, and yeah, a bonus if you get a nice ice skating bod at the end of it. Everyone’s a winner."

'Dancing On Ice' kicks off on Sunday [12.01.25) at 6.30pm on ITV1 and Ferne will be competing against stars including 'EastEnders' actress Charlie Brooks, 'Springwatch' presenter Michaela Strachan, 'Coronation Street' star Sam Aston and Olympic champion Sir Steve Redgrave.

Redgrave, 62, previously admitted he struggled to find ice skates to fit him because of his wide feet.

He told Crohnsandcolitis.org.uk: "I am the oldest contestant on the show and they tell me I’m one of the tallest they’ve ever had. I’m certainly the heaviest by quite a long way! ...

"But the dance skates are an absolute nightmare! Getting me a pair that would fit was a mission. I’m a size 12, which is not that unusual and you can get dance skates in that length, but I’ve got really wide feet and they just don’t come in the right width for me at all."