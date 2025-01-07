'Dancing On Ice' hopeful Ferne McCann was left "scarred" on her first attempt at skating.

Ferne McCann is taking part in Dancing On Ice

The 34-year-old reality star - who is partnered with Brendyn Hatfield on the upcoming series of the show - was left traumatised after a childhood incident at a local ice rink, but she's proud to have overcome her fear to take part in the competition series.

She told reporters: "My first ever experience on the ice wasn’t great and left me scarred and the first time I ever went to A E and got stitches.

"I went to an ice skating party when I was seven and this boy skated into me and his skate went into my leg.

"I love that story because like anything in my life, I get back up and here we are."

The 34-year-old star has taken part in a series of reality competitions in the past but has yet to win anything so she's hoping her fortunes change on 'Dancing On Ice'.

She said: "I can’t lie, I have a competitive streak, I didn’t win 'I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here...', I missed out on 'SAS' so I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want to get to the final but more than anything I want to enjoy it."

And Ferne - who has daughter Sunday, seven, from a previous relationship and Finty, 16 months, with fiance Lorri Haines - is hoping to impress her family.

She said: "They are all so excited, we've got a WhatsApp group already!

"'Dancing On Ice' is a family show and my Grandad is 94 so he will definitely come down and watch me. Grandad Frank is going to be so proud, I think it will be a family affair."

Despite her competitive edge, Ferne wants to have fun too.

She said: "Whenever I commit to something I never do anything in halves. Whether I'm giving birth, training for SAS, or doing the school run, I'm fully committed to the cause.

“I'm excited to get involved with the creative - I'm usually on the school run so I can't wait for the sequins! I think it's going to be a chance for me to let my hair down and really have some fun."