Ferne McCann teases another baby with Lorri Haines

The 34-year-old TV personality already has two girls - Sunday, seven, with her ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins, and Finty, two, with her fiance Lorri Haines - but after finding her maternity clothes in a drawer, they're thinking about adding to their brood.

She told Closer magazine: "I was clearing out my drawers recently, and I found some maternity clothes, and I said to Lorri, 'Should I put these in the loft? Are we going to go again?'

"And he replied: 'Yes ... I reckon we will.' I don't feel like I'm completely done."

The 'Dancing on Ice' star attended her 37-year-old pal Vicky Pattison's lavish Puglia, Italy, wedding to her 41-year-old lover Ercan Ramadan last year, and it has made her and Lorri - whom she started dating in 2021 after meeting in Dubai and later getting engaged in 2022 - to speed up their marriage plans.

Ferne confessed: "It gave us wedding fever!

"We had Vicky's wedding in Italy, and then we had our friend's wedding in Cannes.

"It was so nice to be there with Lorri because we haven't been to very many weddings together."

When asked if their special days drew inspiration for them, the Brentwood-born star revealed: "I'm saving ideas on a Pinterest board and saving loads of TikToks, but I want to focus on 'Dancing on Ice' first, one thing at a time."

The family of three is "so excited" to see Ferne take to the ice with her 38-year-old professional skater Brendyn Hatfield, and she hopes her positive attitude can see her glide to the final of the hit ITV1 show.

The brunette beauty said: "I think as a person, I never go into anything half-hearted.

"I always throw myself into the experience and completely immerse myself in it, so if that attitude takes me into the final, I'll be happy.

"I also just want to be present and enjoy the process."

With her experiences of giving birth and the ups and downs of her life, she thinks the resilient trait she has got from that can give her an advantage.

She continued: "I definitely feel like if I have moments in 'Dancing on Ice' where it's difficult, I can always tune into my past experiences and pluck something from that, and hone in on those strengths."